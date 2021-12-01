El Niño takes a toll on southern right whales in the Atlantic Ocean

Southern right whales, one of the most historically hunted whales globally, have recovered nicely since the whaling era. But a new analysis has shown that El Niño events, which warm the seas near South America, made right whale populations dive to a shocking degree in those years, researchers reported recently in Science Advances. Scientists examined an archive of more than 4,000 photos of adult female southern right whales (Eubalaena australis) to track 1,380 individuals off of Peninsula Valdés, Argentina—the largest calving ground in the Southwest Atlantic Ocean. The identifications revealed that intense El Niño events in 1997-98 and 2015-16 may have killed about 4 percent and 5 percent of the adult females near Argentina in those years, respectively. In most other years, mortality in this population averages just 1 percent. Whales play critical roles in marine ecosystems. They enhance primary production by fertilizing the ocean with nutrients from their feces and incorporate tons of carbon in their bodies for long periods helping to mitigate climate change. Photo by Nicolás Lewin With a warming climate, severe El Niño seasons may become more frequent. If so, scientists project that the whales will not come close to the predicted carrying capacity of 35,000 whales based on their historic pre-whaling numbers by the end of the century. Previous studies had forecast that promising recovery trend based on an average annual growth rate of about 6 percent for the entire population of right whales in the Southern Hemisphere. “Saying that the population is growing 6…This article was originally published on Mongabay

