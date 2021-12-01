Extinction not only threatens primates—their parasites are in danger, too

Extinction threatens nearly half of all primate species, largely due to human activities. But alongside them, a hidden world of biodiversity also could disappear: parasites. Using computer modeling, researchers discovered that if all 108 threatened primate species vanish, so could 176 parasite species, according to a recent report in the Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society B. Ecuadorian mantled howler (Alouatta palliata aequatorialis) juvenile male with botfly (Oestridae sp.) parasites in Gatun Lake, Panama. Photo by Charles J. Sharp, Sharp Photography and licensed under CC BY 4.0. Most people would rejoice after such a parasite purge. But these worms, bacteria, fungi, viruses and more actually play vital roles in our ecosystems. “Animals and parasites have been co-evolving for as long as we both existed,” said primatologist James Herrera of the Duke University Lemur Center in Durham, North Carolina, lead author of the paper. For instance, the parasitic botfly burrows under the skin of its host—usually howler monkeys, but sometimes people—to lay its eggs. After they hatch, the larvae grow inside huge, bulbous cysts beneath the skin until they burst free. Botflies normally don’t harm animals seriously, but they occasionally kill their hosts or make it harder for them to escape predators—part of the natural control of a population’s numbers. Most parasites haven’t been studied in detail, so scientists don’t understand the consequences of losing them, said ecologist Rob Dunn of North Carolina State University in Raleigh, who was not involved in the study. The massive number of threatened primate species…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay