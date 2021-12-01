Rules to create gene-edited farm animals must put welfare first – review

From BBC
Regulations to allow the production of gene-edited farm animals must put welfare first, according to an independent review.
The technology allows scientists to alter DNA so as to introduce specific traits, such as resistance to disease.
The UK government is mulling proposals to allow the commercial development of gene-edited livestock in England.
An independent analysis has called for a review of the government’s proposals for regulating the technology.
A report by the Nuffield Council for Bioethics warns that scrapping the current ban on the commercial development of gene-edited animals could increase livestock suffering.
The council’s assistant director, Peter Mills, who was the driving force behind the report, says the government’s plan to scrap the current restrictions “effectively takes the brakes off the capacity for breeders to advance their breeding programmes”.
He said: “Farming is a business, and it is a requirement of breeders of farm animals to tread a line between what they can get out of it and (animal welfare). What we are calling for is for that line to be drawn more clearly.”
Gene-editing involves inserting new DNA sequences, deleting existing ones or modifying them in the genome of a living organism. It’s a more precise and targeted technology than previous forms of genetic engineering and the changes are virtually indistinguishable from natural mutations.
Those earlier forms of genetic engineering sometimes involved the insertion of a gene from a different organism at random into another living thing.
The UK is among the world leaders in the technology. Researchers at the