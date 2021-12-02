Amazonian birds are shrinking in response to climate change, study shows

The canary in the coal mine for how climate change is affecting the treasure trove of biodiversity in the Amazon is … also a bird. Dozens of them, in fact, according to a new study that shows the changing climate is actually shrinking their bodies and elongating their wings. “Our findings show that man-made climate change, and therefore individual lifestyles of people around the world, manifests itself in something as fundamental as the body size and shape of birds in intact Amazon forest,” says study lead author Vitek Jirinec, a biologist with Brazil’s National Institute for Amazonian Research (INPA). “These results underscore the global part of climate change.” The study, published in the journal Science and presented at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, in November, looks at how 77 Amazonian bird species have evolved to the changing climate over the past four decades. Birds are effective indicators of environmental changes, Jirinec says. “Mammals usually have night habits and live sheltered, for example, in burrows. Birds are exposed to the elements. Additionally, they are relatively easy to observe and measure,” he says. A collared puffbird (Bucco capensis), one of the 77 species studied. Image by Vitek Jirinec. Smaller birds As quatro horas percorridas entre Manaus e o acampamento guardam quase sempre surpresas, como um tronco bloqueando a estrada rudimentar de terra. E lá descem os pesquisadores do veículo 4×4 para abrir o caminho. For their study, Jirinec and his fellow researchers relied on a wealth of data gathered from…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay