Amid a furniture boom, timber certification is just a start, say experts

Widespread lockdowns and working from home to combat the COVID-19 pandemic have led to booming demand for home furnishings. As furniture manufacturers scramble to keep up with the rush on desks, chairs and sofas, industry bodies are emphasizing the need for legal and sustainable timber to satisfy international trade regulations and environmentally conscious consumers. In a recent move to mainstream ethically sourced furniture in Southeast Asia, where illegal logging, poor forest management and scant law enforcement blight the timber trade, the Programme for the Endorsement of Forest Certification (PEFC) teamed up with the ASEAN Furniture Industries Council (AFIC), a trade organization that represents the furniture industry across the 10 member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. Over the next four years, they aim to improve sustainability throughout the region’s furniture supply chain by boosting consumer and manufacturer demand for certified timber. “We need to ensure that all actors in and around the furniture supply chain, including supply chain companies, retailers, interior architects and designers, and consumers, understand the importance of sustainable forest management and certified wood,” Huong Thai Maggi, market engagement officer at PEFC, who commented on behalf of the collaboration, told Mongabay in an email. PEFC has certified more than 3.3 million square kilometers (1.27 million square miles) of forest around the world, the largest area of any certification body. According to Huong, PEFC has achieved this through a “unique bottom-up approach” that endorses national certification systems within the legal, administrative and sociocultural contexts of each country,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

