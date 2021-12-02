Bioacoustics researcher wins top award for positive impact toward solving global challenges

Bioacoustics researcher Zuzana Burivalova is the 2021 recipient of the Driving Global Impact award, recognizing her work on conservation of tropical forests. The award, given annually by the publishers of the journal Nature, recognizes early career scientists whose research makes a positive impact on society by addressing global challenges. Burivalova, who also receives a cash prize of $30,000, was announced as the winner at a virtual ceremony on November 30th. She is the principal investigator for the Sound Forest Lab at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and has focused much of her research on soundscapes, which are entire sonic environments of ecosystems – like the tropical forests she specializes in – which are captured by networks of remote recording devices. “I am honored to have been selected for the award, and it comes at a very opportune moment,” she told Mongabay. “The recent climate summit in Glasgow makes it clear that nature-based climate solutions are an important way forward. With this award I will research how we can have tropical forests that not only lock up carbon, but that are also able to serve communities and support rich biodiversity.” Zuzana Burivalova in Borneo. Photo credit: Purnomo Burivalova’s lab seeks to better understand how human behavior is impacting biodiversity within tropical rainforests by deploying remote recorders that detect the presence (or lack) of birds, bugs, and other creatures – and also gunshots and chainsaws, evidence of which can empower local communities or conservationists to stop or prevent such activities – and this…This article was originally published on Mongabay

