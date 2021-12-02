COP26: UK 'nowhere near' meeting targets agreed at Glasgow climate summit

From BBC
The UK is “nowhere near” meeting emissions targets enshrined at the Glasgow climate summit, official advisers have warned.
The Climate Change Committee (CCC) says that, at current rates, the UK will be contributing to a disastrous temperature rise of 2.7C by 2100.
It says this could – in theory – be brought down to just under 2C.
But this could only happen if ministers agree tougher policies, and if other nations slash emissions too.
The government insists that it will meet all its climate change targets.
Scientists say any temperature rise approaching 2C is extremely dangerous, so green groups want the UK to improve its emissions targets.
But the CCC says Britain will set a better example to the world if it keeps the same targets but actually delivers them through stronger policies.
It maintains that the government must nudge people towards greener lifestyles, and must tackle emissions from farming more aggressively.
The committee’s chief executive, Chris Stark, said: “The government is nowhere near achieving current targets.
“If it sets tougher targets that will simply widen the gap between ambition and delivery. What we really need is to strengthen delivery – and show the world that it can be done.”
His group has produced a shortlist of ideas to support Britain’s climate leadership.
They include producing convincing plans to cut emissions by 78% by 2035; and drawing up agreements to radically reduce