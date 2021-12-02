New plan to pay farmers who protect winter soil

From BBC
The empty brown fields of England’s winter countryside could be transformed under government plans for farming.
Cold naked acres will in future be clothed in vegetation as farmers are paid for sowing plants that bind the soil together.
The aim is to hold precious topsoil on the land, instead of seeing it washed into rivers during heavy rainfall.
But critics say it is not ambitious enough to reverse the UK’s nature crisis.
The changes are being introduced as part of a broad post-Brexit reform of the subsidies paid to farmers.
Under the EU’s Common Agricultural Policy, farmers received taxpayers’ cash proportional to the amount of land they owned – the richer the farmer, the bigger the subsidy.
Some £1.8bn in grants was dispensed annually under that EU scheme.
But now the government is demanding what it calls “public money for public goods”.
That means payments will only be for protecting species, planting trees and hedges, cutting greenhouse gas emissions, and protecting water courses and the soil.
The UK nations all have their own farm support plans, but ministers expect the scheme in England – the Sustainable Farming Incentive – will entice 70% of farmers to smother 70% of land in wintertime with “cover crops” such as grasses, beans, brassicas and herbs.
These crops won’t be planted for harvesting; they are for improving the soil.
It’s part of a widespread realisation that soils globally