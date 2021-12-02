Shell pulls out of Cambo oil field development

From BBC
Oil giant Shell has pulled out of the controversial Cambo oil field development west of Shetland.
The company had a 30% stake in the field, which has faced sustained criticism from environmental groups.
Shell said the economic case for investment in the North Atlantic project was “not strong enough”.
Majority stakeholder Siccar Point Energy said it would continue talks with the UK government over the future of the field.
Shell said it had carried out “comprehensive screening” before reaching a decision to “ensure the best returns for the business”.
A spokesperson said: “The economic case for investment in this project is not strong enough at this time, as well as having the potential for delays.
“However, continued investment in oil and gas in the UK remains critical to the country’s energy security.
“We believe the North Sea – and Shell in it – has a critical role to play in the UK’s energy mix, supporting the jobs and skills to enable a smooth transition to Britain’s low-carbon future.”
The Cambo oil field is situated approximately 125km (75 miles) to the west of Shetland in water depths of between 1,050m (3,445ft) and 1,100m (3,609ft).
It was originally licensed for exploration in 2001 and could yield hundreds of millions of barrels of oil.
If approved by the Oil and Gas Authority, drilling could start as early as 2022 – and continue for 25 years.
