$1.5 billion Congo Basin pledge a good start but not enough, experts say

On Nov. 2, a group of 12 donors, including the European Commission, United Kingdom, United States and the Bezos Earth Fund, collectively pledged at least $1.5 billion in financing toward protection and sustainable management of the Congo Basin forests over the next four years. The pledge is part of a broader $12 billion commitment agreed at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, by 100 leaders to halt and reverse forest loss and land degradation by 2030, and has received a mixed response from regional experts. The news of the declaration is “very, very positive,” said Patrick Saidi, national coordinator of Dynamique des Groupes des Peuples Autochtones (DGPA), a network based in Kinshasa, in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), of organizations working to secure the rights of Indigenous peoples. Saidi said DGPA has been fighting for years for recognition of the conservation practices of Indigenous and forest-dependent peoples, and for measures to be put in place to support these practices. “It is a significant effort,” said Alain Karsenty, an economist and senior researcher at CIRAD, the French government’s agricultural research center for international development. “Given the enormous needs, it is certainly not enough.” The pledge comes at a critical time. According to recent research, the degradation of tropical forests in Amazonia and Southeast Asia may soon make them net emitters of carbon, leaving the Congo Basin as possibly the last significant land-based tropical carbon sink. At the same time, the governments of the six Congo Basin countries — Cameroon,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay