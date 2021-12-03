For Indigenous Zoró, the Brazil nut is a weapon against deforestation

“When people see the nuts all bagged up here, they think it’s easy, but it’s really tough out there in the rainforest,” says Waratan. “You have to find them, cut them, put them together, carry them to the village, wash, dry, bag them up. This is why my people say: value our work.” Waratan is a leader of the Zoró people, who live in a reserve the size of New York’s Long Island in Brazil’s Mato Grosso state. For the Zoró, the Brazil nut is a traditional food, and in recent years has become the key link between making a living and keeping the forest standing. When he speaks of valuing their work, Waratan is alluding to fair trade, which isn’t always carried out in the Brazil nut production chain. There’s a longstanding tradition of middlemen in the process, intermediaries between producers and consumers. Sales is one of the most challenging and fragile links in the production chain for the Zoró people. A Brazil nut broken open in the Zoró Indigenous Territory, Mato Grosso state. Image by Fred Rahal Mauro. To address the problem, the Zoró have partnered with the Vale do Amanhecer Farmers’ Cooperative (COOPAVAM), headquartered on an agrarian reform settlement in the municipality of Juruena, 900 kilometers (560 miles) from the Mato Grosso state capital, Cuiabá. The cooperative has access to what’s known as a legal community reserve spanning 7,200 hectares (17,800 acres) of Amazon Rainforest and which has become a model for socially sustainable business based on…This article was originally published on Mongabay

