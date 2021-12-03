Gene edited sex selection may spare animal suffering

Dr Peter Ellis of Kent University told BBC News that if the results do translate from the lab to commercial use, they could have a “far reaching” impact on animal welfare.

“Between four and six billion chicks in the poultry industry are killed each year worldwide. In principle, we could set up a system so that instead of having chicks having to be killed after birth when they have a nervous system and potentially capable of suffering, those eggs are laid but simply never hatch,” he said.

