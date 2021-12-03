Indonesia ranks high on legal wildlife trade, but experts warn it masks illegal trade

JAKARTA — A recent analysis of the legal wildlife trade in the last 46 years puts Indonesia, a biodiversity hotspot in Southeast Asia, among the top 10 exporters of live animals. The research, published Nov. 11 by Oslo-based outdoor and nature website Outforia, looked into data from CITES, the global convention on the international wildlife trade, from 1975-2021. It puts Indonesia at No. 9 on the list of 80 countries (led by El Salvador), with 7.7 million live animal exports since 1975. The most traded animal from Indonesia, at more than 2 million live specimens, is the arowana fish, from the rivers of Borneo and Sumatra that’s highly prized in the aquarium trade across Southeast and East Asia. Arowanas (Scleropages spp.) were also the No. 8 most exported live animal in the last 46 years, according to the research. These all constitute legal trades, regulated by authorities in Indonesia and in the importing countries, and registered in the CITES Trade Database. The role of CITES is to closely regulate the legal wildlife trade to ensure it doesn’t adversely affect wild populations of the species being traded. But even though these trades are legal and monitored, countries with rich biodiversity like Indonesia should be trying to minimize them and focusing more on conserving the ecosystems in which these species are found, said Sunarto, a research associate at the University of Indonesia’s Institute for Sustainable Earth and Resources. Profits from live animal exports should be allocated to beef up monitoring, management and…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay