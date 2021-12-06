Between land and sea: Agrobiodiversity holds key to health for Melanesian tribes

Nestled between steep mountains and a sandy shoreline that slopes into the Solomon Sea, the village of Baniata is testimony to resilience and self-sufficiency. Located on the remote southern shore of Rendova Island in the Solomon Islands’ Western province, people have lived in Baniata through cyclones and tsunamis in extreme isolation for more than two centuries. Today, eight Melanesian tribes live together in the village in a unique blend of culture and traditions that revolve around nurturing and gathering a rich diversity of foods. Surrounded by tropical seas, it might seem fit that the Baniata community source most of their food from the oceans. However, an ancient system of forests and home gardens thrives further inland, leveraging the region’s tremendous natural biodiversity. Through careful planting and tending over generations, these Indigenous farming systems support a lush assemblage of nuts, fruits, tubers and medicinal plants, according to a U.N. report from the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). The new scientific report provides the most detailed and comprehensive account to date of the sustainable food systems of Indigenous peoples around the world. Coconut plantations lining the black sandy shores of Baniata village. Image courtesy of Chris Vogliano Manoka Havea, a village elder, remembers watching his grandparents preparing their gardens using traditional practices when he was a child. Now a leader of the community himself, he preserves their traditional tools, cultivation methods and seeds. However, despite its extreme isolation, Baniata is transitioning steadily toward a cash-based economy, and children are integrating into mainstream…This article was originally published on Mongabay

