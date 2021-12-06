‘Forests will disappear again,’ activists warn as Indonesia ends plantation freeze

BALI, Indonesia — Palm oil industry watchdogs are warning of a possible surge in deforestation across Indonesia, after the government ended a three-year freeze on issuing permits for new plantations. The moratorium had been imposed in 2018, ostensibly to allow the industry to address the problems of deforestation, land conflicts and labor abuses long associated with palm oil. It expired at the end of September, and although the government had the option of renewing it, it chose not to do so. This means palm oil companies can now apply for licenses for new plantations. And with the price of crude palm oil (CPO) hitting a record high in early October due to tightening supply, the pent-up demand to establish new plantations could pose a serious threat to Indonesia’s forests, said Bony, a researcher at the NGO Sawit Watch. “They were just waiting for the tap to be turned back on,” he said as quoted by local media. “They’ve been waiting a long time, so now that the opportunity is here, it’s going to be speeded up.” Without the moratorium in place, Indonesia could potentially lose an area half the size of California to make way for new plantations. That’s according to calculations by the NGO Forest Watch Indonesia (FWI), which carried out an analysis of government maps showing lands that are deemed suitable for conversion into plantations. The total area identified by the government covers 47.3 million hectares (117. million acres), of which intact forests account for 21 million hectares…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay