Mongabay’s What-To-Watch list for December 2021

In November, Mongabay launched “Problem Solved,” a new video series hosted by Mike DiGirolamo where Mongabay examines big, systemic, environmental issues and builds potential pathways to addressing them. The first video in the series explains the role of soil in carbon conservation — it currently holds 2,500 billion tons of carbon — and what options we have to keep this carbon locked up. As conservationists have started to explore reforestation, restoration and rewilding of landscapes that have almost lost touch with their original ecosystems, organizations and individuals across the world have taken it upon themselves to start these projects. In the eastern England, three large-estate owners spoke to us about how they’ve started a rewilding project that aims to give 20% of land ‘back to nature.’ Meanwhile, in the central Indian metropolis of Bhopal, long-term nature-based restoration efforts to conserve a lake in the midst of a city shows positive results. Mongabay contributor Orji Sunday went to field in the remote village of Bamba in Nigeria, where local groups, in collaboration with WCS, screen wildlife films for the local community. These film-screening evenings and other educational programs raise awareness of the surrounding wildlife, especially great apes, that the community rarely encounters although they live neighboring to the forests. In India, the white marbles of the prominent Taj Mahal are becoming discolored and stained for decades, and the cause was attributed to acid rains due to surrounding industries. Recently, however, researchers found that the highly-polluted Yamuna river releasing harmful chemicals is…This article was originally published on Mongabay

