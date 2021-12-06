Nasa unveils new class of astronaut candidates

From BBC
Nasa has unveiled its new class of astronaut candidates, who could fly to the space station and on future missions to the Moon.
They have gone through an interview process with several rounds, team exercises, a thorough medical check and aptitude tests.
The six men and four women were selected from a pool of about 12,000 applicants.
The candidates will now undergo two years of training before graduating.
“We’ve always had a frontier to expand and the frontier now is upwards, out into the cosmos,” said Nasa’s administrator Bill Nelson.
The group will participate in what’s known as the basic Astronaut Candidate training programme, which is designated to develop the knowledge and skills they will require once they are selected for a flight.
The candidates are required to complete military water survival exercises, fly Nasa’s T-38 training jets, and become scuba-qualified to prepare them for the spacewalk training – which takes place in a huge pool at Johnson Space Center in Houston.
Final selection as an astronaut is not guaranteed: they are required to complete the training to a satisfactory level.
Those who do graduate become eligible for flights to the space station and to the Moon – providing Nasa’s Artemis programme is not delayed. They are unlikely to be assigned to flights straight away, however, as they continue to develop their skills for a while after becoming fully-fledged astronauts.
The new astronaut candidates are:
