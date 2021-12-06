Off West Africa’s coast, a sea of oil spills goes unreported

When BP’s Deepwater Horizon offshore oil rig flooded the Gulf of Mexico with 4 million barrels of oil in 2010, the catastrophe was headline news across the world for months. A new study of satellite images taken between 2002 and 2012 suggests that it may have been dwarfed by the amount of oil spilled into West Africa’s Gulf of Guinea in recent decades. “There was a lot of news about what occurred in the Gulf of Mexico, which is good,” said Serge Riazanoff, one of the study’s authors and a researcher with VisioTerra, a French consultancy that specializes in satellite data assessments. “But nobody speaks about the fact that in the Gulf of Guinea it’s even worse.” Riazanoff and his co-authors analyzed nearly 4,000 images of the West African coast taken by Envisat, a satellite launched by the European Space Agency in 2002 that recorded data across the world until it ceased functioning in April 2012. What they found when they started combing through those images to look for signs of oil spills was sobering. According to the study, researchers were able to identify 18,063 oil slicks in the 10-year period covered by the images, mostly caused by spills from shipping vessels and offshore drilling platforms. A map of oil spills originating from shipping vessels captured by Envisat between 2002-2012. A map of oil spills originating from offshore platforms captured by Envisat between 2002-2012. While some of the larger spills led to fines and penalties for companies like Shell…This article was originally published on Mongabay

