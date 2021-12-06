‘Tis the season’ for cold-stunned sea turtles — and their rescue — on Cape Cod

A buzzer sounds and the double doors of the New England Aquarium’s Sea Turtle Rescue Center open wide. Trained volunteers step inside carrying banana boxes containing turtles, many near death, that got too cold to survive at sea. “Cold-stun” season is in full swing in New England. More than 100 juvenile turtles have come through those doors in the last few days. Rescued from the beaches of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, most are critically endangered Kemp’s ridleys. With expert intervention and rehabilitation, about 80% of these rescues will recover and return to the sea. But the number of cold-stunned strandings has significantly increased in the last decade — likely due to climate change — adding yet another threat to the survival of sea turtle species. Cape Cod, a hook-shaped peninsula in the northeast U.S. that curls 70 miles into the Atlantic Ocean, is a hot spot for cold-stunned sea turtles. Marine reptiles are ectotherms that rely on their surroundings to stay warm. The shallow summer waters of Cape Cod Bay are perfect for foraging young turtles who, since the 1970s, have been drawn northward in growing numbers into increasingly globally warmed waters. But by late October, ocean temperatures can abruptly drop below 50° Fahrenheit (10° Celsius). The sea turtles become hypothermic. Too sluggish to swim out of the Cape’s “hook” to warmer southern waters, the turtles are trapped and drift ashore. At high tides, patrols organized by the Massachusetts Audubon Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary search the Cape’s beaches for stranded turtles.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay