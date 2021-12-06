Translocation brings white rhinos to Rwanda, a new land for an old species

Traveling these days isn’t easy. When it involves moving 30 rhinos by air across a continent, it gets even trickier. “Anything can change in seconds,” Jes Gruner, park manager and CEO of Akagera National Park in Rwanda, told Mongabay in a phone interview. “The aircraft charter delayed us by eight hours, unfortunately, due to technical issues. We already had the rhinos in the crates … but the team got together and sorted it very quickly.” A delayed flight was just one of many challenges. Before the rhinos even got on the plane, Gruner and his team had worked for years to organize their translocation from South Africa to Rwanda, and recently battled COVID-19-related delays and setbacks. Then they had to figure out how to safely sedate the animals and get them into crates on a tight schedule. And once they arrived in Rwanda, the rhinos had to be loaded onto trucks and driven another six hours to Akagera National Park, a 1,120-square-kilometer (430-square-mile) stretch of wetlands, woodlands and savannas. But when the trucks drove the 30 rhinos into the park on Nov. 29, Gruner knew the toil and stress had paid off. “It’s a good feeling,” Gruner said. “When you’re driving through the communities, and they’re welcoming the rhinos and … showing they’re committed to conservation, it just makes all the work feel worthwhile. That’s a human-to-human feeling, but I wish the rhinos could feel that, too, because they are coming to a place where they truly are welcome.” A…This article was originally published on Mongabay

