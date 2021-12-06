We must reverse the pressures on coral reefs before it’s too late (commentary)

In the 1970s, coral reefs in the Western Indian Ocean were relatively untouched by people. Today, these same reefs are at a tipping point with more than 69 million people living in the coastal zones of the region. Mounting pressures from climate change, overfishing, and pollution, have caused all reefs across the region to be at high risk of collapse — within merely decades. Our study brought together researchers from more than 35 organizations over the last 2 years, published in the journal Nature Sustainability on 6 November 2021. We found that of the 11 subregions of the Western Indian Ocean, coral reefs in four subregions were ‘Critically Endangered’ and three were ‘Endangered’ due to anticipated climate change in the next 50 years. Four ecoregions were ‘Vulnerable’ to collapse, from overfishing impacts already experienced over the last 50 years. No reefs in the Western Indian Ocean were classed as not being in danger of collapse. Healthy reef in Tanzania. Photo credit: David Obura Bleached corals in Mayotte. Photo credit: David Obura Let us repeat: No reefs in the Western Indian ocean are safe from collapse in the next 50 years. Our study included Kenya, Tanzania, Mozambique and South Africa on the coast of East Africa, and the neighboring islands of Comoros, Madagascar, Reunion, Seychelles, and Mauritius. Our approach takes the data published in the global coral reef status update released on 5 October 2021, adds detail through incorporating finer resolution data available within the region, and interprets the patterns through…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay