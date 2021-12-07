Ariel: Contract signed to build European planet telescope

From BBC
A €200m (£170m) contract has been signed with European industry to build the Ariel space telescope.
The observatory will study planets around other stars to try to understand how these objects formed and how they have evolved through time.
Aerospace giant Airbus will lead the construction, with the expectation that Ariel can be launched in 2029.
The project is led scientifically from the UK, which will also handle much of the hardware assembly.
This decade is shaping up to be a golden era for the science of what are called extra-solar planets, or exoplanets.
More than 5,000 have been discovered since the mid-1990s but so far we’ve done little more than just count how many worlds might be out there.
In the next few years, the investigation will increasingly move to their characterisation, asking what they’re made of and how their atmospheres – if they have them – function.
Later this month, for example, the US space agency (Nasa) will launch the $10bn James Webb infrared space telescope, which will take an in-depth look at many tens of exoplanets, imaging them directly and “fingerprinting” the gases in their atmospheres.
Ariel, also sensitive to infrared light, will do something very similar, but for about 1,000 exoplanets.
Ralph Cordey from Airbus said you could even think of Ariel as a kind of mini-James Webb.
“Webb of course is a general purpose observatory and it will be