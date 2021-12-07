Collaboration is key to scaling conservation technologies (commentary)

Threats to wildlife and wild places abound. Waters warming due to climate change threaten coral reefs more frequently and with greater intensity than ever before; the expansion of agriculture, infrastructure, and mining cut off eons-old elephant migration routes in Africa, while roads increase the threat of poaching; forest habitat degradation is so profound that of the forests that remain, only 40% have high ecological integrity. To tackle these and other growing challenges, the conservation sector has embraced numerous technological advances such as GPS collars, radio telemetry, satellite imagery, camera traps, and software to process and analyze data. These tools have helped to dramatically increase the volume and quality of data and information for improved conservation impact and effectiveness. Due to financial and capacity constraints facing conservation, ongoing technological innovations are essential. However, as we continue to invest and experiment in this space, it is an imperative we learn from what has, and has not, worked. Three challenges continue to repeat themselves. Jacob Osang, a Wildlife Conservation Society eco-guard, replaces and cleans a camera trap at Natural Bridge in Mbe Mountains. Image by Gianluca Cerullo. First, project-based financing has led to a proliferations of pilot projects that have built costly boutique solutions that do not scale. Secondly, stories of overnight billionaires and an extremely simplified view of how technology is created and adopted has led many to believe in “build-it-and-they-will-come” solutions that fail to incorporate the specific needs of front-line conservationists, like poor internet connectivity, staff turnover, or the need for…This article was originally published on Mongabay

