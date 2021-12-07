Indonesia's biodiesel drive is leading to deforestation

From BBC
SharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharing
Indonesia pledged at the recent COP26 climate summit that its greenhouse gas emissions would peak by 2030 and then start to fall.
It’s also said that it will end deforestation by that same date.
But to reduce emissions from its transport sector, it’s relying on using more biofuels – production of which can lead to the loss of forested land.
So how can it both curb its emissions using biofuels and end deforestation by 2030?
Indonesia is now the third largest producer of biofuels in the world, behind Brazil and the US, and the world’s largest producer of biodiesel – a biofuel alternative to regular diesel fuel.
Biofuels come from plant material and animal waste, and can be used to power vehicles or for heating and electricity.
They are considered a renewable alternative to traditional fossil fuels (coal, petrol and diesel) as they can be replenished quicker and release fewer greenhouse gases.
Indonesia produces biodiesel from crops, primarily palm oil, and government policy stipulates that all diesel fuel must contain a mix of at least 30% biodiesel – to rise to 50% by 2025.
The transport sector accounts for 13.6% of the country’s emissions and 45% of its energy consumption. The government believes this policy could reduce their transport emissions by 36 million tonnes of CO2 by 2040.
But taken along with an expected 6% annual growth in its vehicle fleet, it means biofuel production will need to increase by nearly 50% over the next