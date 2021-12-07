Layers of carbon: The Congo Basin peatlands and oil

This is the second article in our four-part series “The Congo Basin peatlands.” Read Part One. The announcement came in mid-2019: A pool of oil lay deep beneath a swampy section of the northern Republic of Congo that could nearly quadruple the country’s output. It just seemed to be waiting there for the oil-rich country to tap into. Boosting production by nearly 1 million barrels per day would not only make one of Africa’s biggest oil producers an even more prominent player, but it could also inject much-needed funds into a struggling economy. Immediate questions arose about the validity of the claims, specifically about whether oil even existed there in such quantities, not to mention how drilling companies could profitably access such a remote area. (A 2015 report cast doubt on the presence of an “active petroleum system in the Congo Basin,” though the authors acknowledged the dearth of geological data on the region.) The news also jolted the conservation community. Overlying the purported pool is a massive repository of carbon-rich peat, organic matter that’s only partially broken down because waterlogging stifles the decomposition process. This peatland stretches over a floodplain straddling the Republic of Congo and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in Central Africa, and scientists had recently discovered it was the largest deposit in the tropics. Until recently, the England-size peatland known as the Cuvette Centrale had been largely unknown to science, or really anyone living much beyond the region where it’s found. The vast extent and…This article was originally published on Mongabay

