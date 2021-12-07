Restoring coastal forests can protect coral reefs against sediment runoff: Study

A new study shows that two-fifths of coral reefs globally are seriously threatened by sediment runoff — the transportation of accumulated material from land to sea, often with harmful pollutants tagging along. But it also offers a potential solution: reforestation. “Sediment excess can attenuate light and reduce the rates of algal photosynthesis, which means algae cannot provide essential nutrients to the corals and this translates in negative impacts on coral growth,” said Andrés Felipe Suárez-Castro, co-author of the study published in Global Change Biology and ecologist at the University of Queensland in Australia. Suárez-Castro and his colleagues used remote sensing, geographic information system (GIS) modeling and agricultural census data to investigate if forest restoration could reduce the amount of sediment reaching coral reefs, as well as ocean current data to model how and where sediment eroded from land is transported to reef ecosystems. When the team used these methods to assess 5,500 coastal areas around the world, they discovered that nearly 85% of the sediment load leaching from the land eventually settled on coral reefs. Coral reefs are some of the most biodiverse ecosystems on Earth. Image courtesy of Andrés Felipe Suárez-Castro. In the last 30 years, corals have declined by 50%, with expected losses of 70-90% by mid-century. Sediment runoff interferes with the ability of corals to survive, feed, grow and reproduce, and also contributes to the exacerbation of other issues, such as ocean warming and acidification as cloudy, darker water captures more heat, and minerals in the sediment…This article was originally published on Mongabay

