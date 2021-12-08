‘Collaboration is key’ to address big environmental challenges, says Daniel Katz

In 1986 a 24-year-old from Ohio named Daniel Katz set out to save tropical rainforests by creating a way for consumers to directly support more eco-conscious approaches to producing products from forests. He founded the Rainforest Alliance to develop a global certification standard for forest products and crops, which he hoped would create a direct financial incentive for producers to shift away from damaging business-as-usual practices, while also creating livelihoods or other opportunities for local communities living in and around forests. Katz and the Rainforest Alliance went on to have a transformative impact on the sustainability sector, pushing eco-certification into the mainstream, prompting companies to rethink how they engage with local forest communities and environmentalists, and catalyzing global awareness about tropical deforestation. One sign of the Rainforest Alliance’s success is the ubiquity of the organization’s frog logo, which has become a globally-recognized symbol of eco-certification across products and services ranging from coffee to tourism. “The Rainforest Alliance pioneered independent third-party certification as a way to drive sustainability transformation,” Katz told Mongabay during a recent interview. “Back in the early days, we used to say certification was ‘so practical, it’s radical’ because it really was groundbreaking: connecting farmers with companies committed to responsible sourcing and consumers who want to make better choices. Today, more than two million farmers follow the Rainforest Alliance’s agriculture standards in 70 countries and many millions more look for the green frog seal on the supermarket shelf.” “But farm-level certification is just one tool in our toolbox—and…This article was originally published on Mongabay

