Fish ‘whoops and growls’ recorded on restored reef

Scientists who “eavesdropped” on a restored coral reef in Indonesia say their recordings of fish “whooping, croaking and growling” are the reef coming back to life.
Over a decade, the reef has been re-seeded with new corals.
The researchers used underwater microphones to record at the site.
The sounds, some of which have never been recorded before, provide an audible measure of the health of the reef, researchers say.
They published their findings in the Journal of Applied Ecology.
The team also compared the recordings they captured at the restored reef to healthy reefs nearby, and to very degraded reefs close to the same site.
Restored reefs sound “more like the healthy, thriving reefs”, explained lead researcher Dr Tim Lamont from the University of Exeter.
“Our study shows that this restoration can really work, but it’s only part of a solution that must also include rapid action on climate change and other threats to reefs worldwide.”
Parts of the reef the researchers studied are being restored from rubble. Decades of dynamite fishing – where sticks of explosive are thrown into the reef and floating dead fish are collected from the surface – had “blown it to smithereens”.
“What’s left behind is a rubble field,” Dr Lamont explained. “It’s very difficult for coral to grow because there’s no solid substrate on the seabed.”
