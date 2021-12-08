In southern Colombia, Indigenous groups fish and farm with the floods

At the very southern tip of Colombia, Indigenous communities practice a sustainable food system that involves artisanal fishing and rotating crop structures within cycles of flooding periods. This has allowed them to live sustainably in an extremely biodiverse part of the Amazon that has remained largely untouched by commercial agriculture. The Tikuna, Cocama and Yagua peoples of Puerto Nariño use handmade arrows, hooks and spurs to practice artisanal fishing in local rivers while also growing cassava, pineapple, corn, rice and chestnuts on communal land, according to a report from the U.N.’s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). The new report provides the most detailed and comprehensive account to date of the sustainable food systems of Indigenous peoples. The report says local communities like those in Puerto Nariño should be key players in the 2030 agenda to end poverty, food insecurity and promote responsible forest management, among other things. “Indigenous peoples’ wisdom, traditional knowledge and ability to adapt provide lessons from which other non-indigenous societies can learn,” Anne Nuorgam, chair of the U.N. Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues, said in the report, “especially when designing more sustainable food systems that mitigate climate change and environmental degradation.” The 22 Indigenous communities living in Puerto Nariño may have even more lessons to pass on because they have developed not one unique food system, but two. A local man paddles along one of the area’s many rivers in search of fish. Photo by Daniel Baena/National University of Colombia Rotating production and flood seasons Many of…This article was originally published on Mongabay

