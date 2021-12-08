U.K. conglomerate Jardines ‘caught red-handed’ clearing orangutan habitat in Sumatra

BALI, Indonesia — Satellite imagery has detected deforestation in a gold mining concession in Indonesia that overlaps with the habitat of the most threatened great ape in the world. U.S.-based environmental advocacy group Mighty Earth said it had detected 13 hectares (32 acres) of forest loss within the Martabe gold mining concession in North Sumatra province this year, which comes on top of the 100 hectares (247 acres) of deforestation detected there from 2016 to 2020. U.K. conglomerate Jardine Matheson (Jardines) bought the mine in 2018 through its Indonesian subsidiary, Astra International, the largest conglomerate in the Southeast Asian country. The mine, in turn, is operated by an Astra International subsidiary, PT Agincourt Resources, and is located inside the Batang Toru forest, the only known habitat of the critically endangered Tapanuli orangutan (Pongo tapanuliensis). The ape was only described as a new species in 2017, but it’s already the most threatened great ape, at risk from hunting and conflict killing, as well as habitat loss from agriculture and industrial development, including the gold mine and a planned hydroelectric plant. Today, fewer than 800 of the apes are estimated to survive in a tiny tract of forest less than one-fifth the size of the metropolitan area that comprises Indonesia’s capital, Jakarta. According to Mighty Earth, the vast majority of the most recent forest loss in the Martabe concession was detected within the habitat of the Tapanuli orangutan and areas mapped as high carbon stock (HCS) forest. The deforestation started in April and…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay