Holding agriculture and logging at bay in the Congo peatlands

This is the third article in our four-part series “The Congo Basin peatlands.” Read Part One and Part Two. The logging concession moratorium signed in 2002 was supposed to shore up protections for forests in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Faced with widespread corruption in the timber sector, the country’s leaders agreed to stop awarding companies leases to harvest logs. The move didn’t stop all logging or deforestation, much of which has grown apace with the DRC’s rising population and clearance for more farmland, in the timber-rich nation. (Only Brazil has more tropical forest.) Nor did it halt the issuance of new concession licenses to foreign corporations. In one example, the government awarded thousands of square kilometers of forest to two Chinese timber companies in 2018. Greenpeace Africa figures that the DRC’s former environment minister allowed 40,000 square kilometers (more than 15,000 square miles) of “illegal” logging concessions during his tenure. As long as the DRC’s moratorium was in place, however, it seemed that some combination of strengthened forestry laws, bolstered protections for standing forest and the flow of financing for economic development connected to forest protection might help save the massive tracts of the DRC’s rainforests. More recently, members of the conservation community also hoped the moratorium would continue to envelop the huge, carbon-rich Cuvette Centrale peatland in the midst of that forest. But in July 2021, the fate of the peatlands and the forests more broadly seemed in jeopardy when the DRC’s council of ministers announced that they…This article was originally published on Mongabay

