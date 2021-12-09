Hydroelectric dams linked to tiger and jaguar losses

From BBC
The global expansion of hydroelectric dams has had a destructive impact on the habitats of tigers and jaguars, according to a new study.
Researchers found that dam construction, particularly in Asia, has affected more than one-fifth of the world’s remaining tigers.
In some local forest areas, the dams are said to have precipitated tiger extinction.
Jaguars face a growing threat with dams on their ranges expected to quadruple.
The modern world has not been kind to tigers.
Despite their iconic and fearsome reputation, tigers have disappeared from over 90% of their original range over the past century.
While their numbers have improved in recent years, they are still classified by the IUCN as an endangered species, with around 3,500 in total.
It’s a similar story for jaguars.
The distribution of these lithe predators, which range between the US south-west and Argentina, has halved.
This new study suggests that global efforts to develop hydropower for energy have had a destructive impact on the habitats occupied by these species.
The researchers identified over a thousand existing dams that intersect with the ranges of tigers and jaguars.
They painstakingly worked out the amount of forest areas impacted by the construction and concluded that over 13,000 square kilometres of tiger habitat had been flooded to create reservoirs for the dams.