In wildlife traffickers, the internet finds a cancel target everyone agrees on

It was 2008, and Danielle Kessler was sitting in front of her computer, shocked by what she was seeing on the internet: a live rhino for sale. The internet and social media weren’t nearly as sophisticated or scrutinized as they are today. Kessler saw endless footstools made from severed elephant feet, along with ivory items for sale. For her, this was an opportunity to start working with online companies to remove these postings from their platforms. The problem with the online wildlife trade is that “it covers so many species, so many different products, so many different platforms,” says Kessler, who is today the U.S. director for the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW). Key figures from the Coalition to End Wildlife Trafficking Online’s 2021 progress report. IFAW, WWF and wildlife trade monitor TRAFFIC launched the coalition in 2018. Since then, it has blocked or removed more than 11.6 million posts and ads. Image courtesy of the Coalition to End Wildlife Trafficking Online. The wildlife trade is a threat to global biodiversity, and the internet has only exacerbated the challenge. As conversations about internet regulations and online crimes emerge, IFAW, WWF and wildlife trade monitor TRAFFIC responded by launching the Coalition to End Wildlife Trafficking Online in 2018. Online companies that pledged to be a part of the coalition monitor and remove ads for prohibited wildlife. In its latest progress report, the coalition shared its successes in getting the trade canceled. Since 2018, more than 11.6 million ads were removed…This article was originally published on Mongabay

