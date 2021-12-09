Space sleeping bag to solve astronauts' squashed eyeball disorder

From BBC
Scientists have developed a hi-tech sleeping bag that could prevent the vision problems that some astronauts experience while living in space.
In zero-gravity, fluids float into the head and squash the eyeball over time.
It’s regarded as one of the riskiest medical problems affecting astronauts, with some experts concerned it could compromise missions to Mars.
The sleeping bag sucks fluid out of the head and towards the feet, countering the pressure build-up.
Its development was led by Dr Benjamin Levine, a cardiologist at the University of Texas (UT) Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, who is working on having the device deployed on the International Space Station (ISS).
Nasa has documented vision problems in more than half the astronauts who served for at least six months on the International Space Station (ISS). Some became far-sighted, had difficulty reading, and sometimes needed crewmates to assist in experiments.
“We don’t know how bad the effects might be on a longer flight, like a two-year Mars operation,” says Dr Levine.
“It would be a disaster if astronauts had such severe impairments that they couldn’t see what they’re doing and it compromised the mission.”
In 2005 astronaut John Phillips launched to the ISS with 20/20 vision and came back six months later with his vision at 20/100. Others experience a less severe version of the condition.
On Earth, gravity pulls fluids down into the body each time a person gets out of bed – something