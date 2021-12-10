A ‘probiotic’ approach to agriculture is better for people and planet (commentary)

Countries the world over have this year made milestone pledges at three separate international summits to transform food systems, tackle climate change and protect biodiversity. But the reality is that these challenges are inextricably linked and are part of a single, global conversation about securing a healthier, more just and sustainable future. Reversing biodiversity loss is a critical component of limiting climate change and vice versa, but less widely acknowledged is how agriculture is needed to deliver both. With agriculture occupying 40% of the world’s land surface, governments with the greatest chance of meeting goals on all fronts will be those that address healthy food production, mitigating climate change and regenerating biodiversity as three sides of the same triangle. Policymakers must start by recognizing that biodiversity goes beyond protecting pandas, rhinos and orangutans, and place the same value on biodiversity’s workhorses – the microbes underground, fungi and pollinating insects to name a few – which all underpin nature-positive food production. Too often, agriculture around the world is guilty of an “antibiotic” approach that works against nature, rather than a “probiotic” approach that works with it. Regenerative agriculture based on cultivating biodiversity and healthy ecosystems can unlock its many benefits, from carbon storage in soil to the resilience and ability to adapt to extreme weather events. Wambui Mwihaki, a farmer from central Kenya, taking stock of her thriving maize crop following adoption of the push-pull agroecology technique. Image by David Njagi. Increasing diversity within fields, between fields and across landscapes can…This article was originally published on Mongabay

