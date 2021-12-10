Betty Rubio, the tech-savvy Kichwa leader defending threatened territory

Today, being an environmental defender in the Peruvian rainforest means challenging death. It means facing narcotrafficking, land encroachment, deforestation, and illegal logging and mining. It implies traveling hundreds of kilometers, for days, in rugged conditions and incommunicado, to detect these activities and risk life to defend the land. And when the person leading the fight is a woman, the challenge is even greater. “The hardest thing is leaving my kids [during trips to the communities]. The saddest thing is that most times there isn’t any [phone or internet] reception,” says Betty Rubio Padilla about the work she’s been doing for almost three years as the first woman president of the Federation of Native Communities of Medio Napo, Curaray and Arabela (Feconamncua), in the region of Loreto, Peru. A mother of six, the leader’s voice breaks when she talks about the 46 trips she has taken to communities that are part of the federation. Those trips were particularly hard because three of her kids are schoolchildren who need her. “Once I was away for 24 days and I couldn’t stop thinking about my kids. Then my son tells me that in school they are telling him ‘your mom … is a fighter.’ He says he’s very proud and that makes me happy.” Betty Rubio, Kichwa leader and first woman president of the Federation of Native Communities of Medio Napo, Curaray and Arabela (Feconamncua), in the region of Loreto, Peru. ‘I can do it’ Rubio says she is proud to be descended…This article was originally published on Mongabay

