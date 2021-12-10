In Laos, a ‘very dangerous dam’ threatens an ancient world heritage site

Nestled amid the mountains of northern Laos, the picturesque ancient capital of Luang Prabang is under siege from a dam-building fever along the Mekong River, with a Thai developer now pushing to construct a hydroelectric dam just 25 kilometers (15.5 miles) from one of Asia’s best-loved world heritage sites. Inside the UNESCO-protected historical zone, Luang Prabang is a living mosaic of Buddhist temples, restored villas, artisan craft shops and tree-lined cobblestone alleyways squeezed by two rivers: the confluence of the Mekong and Nam Khan. The importance of Luang Prabang goes far beyond its historical buildings, with its UNESCO World Heritage status also encompassing the natural heritage of its riverside, an essential part of the Mekong’s ecosystem. If the Luang Prabang dam project goes ahead, says WWF Mekong specialist Marc Goichot, the impacts would include “drowning an amazingly beautiful riverscape, and a mosaic of ecosystems; causing the relocation of communities, whose culture is so intimately linked to the ecology of the river; and changing water flows and river appearance [which] will disfigure the priceless World Heritage site of Luang Prabang.” Although the Lao government has not yet started building the dam, villagers have already been displaced, and preliminary preparations have started around the proposed construction site. Luang Prabang, a World Heritage site dating back to the 14th century Lane Xang empire, was recognized by UNESCO in 1995. Image courtesy of Shelley Zohar via Wikimedia Commons(CC BY-SA 4.0). The Lao government remains determined to dam its rivers, despite mounting criticism and objections…This article was originally published on Mongabay

