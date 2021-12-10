Indigenous communities in South Africa sue, protest off-shore oil and gas exploration

In one of the largest and most spontaneous protests in post-apartheid South Africa, thousands of people gathered on the country’s eastern coastal beaches last Sunday to voice their dissent against an off-shore 3D seismic survey planned by the Anglo-Dutch oil giant Shell. Many protesters were Indigenous peoples and local communities (IPLCs), for whom the ocean not only provides a source of livelihood, but also carries significant cultural meaning. “There was one message: The ocean belongs to the people,” said Sinegugu Zukulu, Deputy Chairperson of Sustaining the Wild Coast, in a phone interview. “The government has no right to make decisions without first talking to those who are going to be most affected.” Amadiba Crisis Committee Protest at Mzamba Beach. Image courtesy of the Amadiba Crisis Committee. Zukulu, a member of the Mpondo community, is also the main applicant in one of two interdict applications submitted against the South African Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, the Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and Environment, Shell, BG International Ltd and Impact Africa, last week. The court cases aim to challenge the legality of Shell’s exploration. “Our argument is about the lack of consultation,” said Nonhle Mbuthumba, a local resident and spokesperson of the Amadiba Crisis Committee (ACC), an organization defending the customary rights of Indigenous communities and opposing destructive mining projects. “There was not even one single meeting where people were told about how Shell is going to drill gas and oil.” The ACC led one of the biggest coastal demonstrations at the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay