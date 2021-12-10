Mongabay reporter sued in what appears to be a pattern of legal intimidation by Peruvian cacao company

In November 2020, Peruvian cacao company Tamshi filed a lawsuit against Mongabay Latam staff reporter Yvette Sierra Praeli for “aggravated defamation” over her reporting of a government investigation into the firm’s activities in the Peruvian Amazon. While the case was formally dismissed by a Peruvian court last month, it wasn’t the first time that Tamshi has taken such an approach. Beyond this lawsuit, Tamshi (formerly Cacao del Perú Norte SAC) has engaged in what appears to be a pattern of legal intimidation against those reporting on or investigating their forest-clearing activities in Peru. The company, which produces the key ingredient in chocolate, is a former subsidiary of United Cacao. High-resolution satellite imagery from September 2013 revealed large trees lying on the ground, which researchers say indicate the company cleared primary, or old-growth, Amazon rainforest to establish its plantations in Peru’s Loreto department. Deforestation on the United Cacao plantation in 2013. United Cacao is the parent company of Cacao del Perú Norte SAC, which is now known as Tamshi SAC. Photo by Leoncio Ramirez via Panoramio. Through financial disclosures and in public statements by United Cacao’s former CEO, Dennis Melka, the company claimed that nothing resembling forest remained by the time the company had purchased the land where the Tamshi plantations were established in 2013. Alberto Yusen Caraza, an environmental prosecutor from the region of Loreto who works for the Public Ministry of Peru, opened an investigation into Tamshi in 2013 for “crimes against forests or wooded formations.” During the trial…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay