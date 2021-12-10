‘Thousands of trees’ burned and logged in Cambodia: Q&A with filmmaker Sean Gallagher

In January 2020, filmmaker Sean Gallagher traveled to Cambodia with a camera, drone, and a mission: to create a film revealing the impacts of deforestation. Riding on the backs of motorbikes driven by local activists, Gallagher spent several weeks venturing deep into protected forests in Cambodia to film bulldozers pushing down trees, and intentionally lit fires, turning the land into a charred, barren wasteland. “The official line is that there isn’t any large-scale deforestation happening at the moment in protected areas,” said Gallagher, referring to claims made this year by the Cambodian government’s Ministry of Environment. But Gallagher said he got most of his footage either directly inside or next to two protected areas in Cambodia: Beng Per Wildlife Sanctuary and Prey Lang Wildlife Sanctuary. “We discovered logging yards where there were thousands upon thousands of trees that have been cut down,” Gallagher said. “I was able to get pictures, and footage of that and those images and the video footage [are] some of the first … to document some of this large-scale logging which is taking place within these protected areas.” With a grant from the Pulitzer Center, Gallagher created a short film, titled Cambodia Burning, shot entirely by drone. In the six and a half minutes, the viewer is shown how the forest is being destroyed by chainsaws, excavators and fires. In one clip, the drone camera hovers above a man using a machete to chop down the last tree in a desolate landscape. These scenes of devastation…This article was originally published on Mongabay

