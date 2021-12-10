UK plan to ban animal trophies too slow – conservation groups

From BBC
Conservation groups and campaigners have called on the government to move faster with plans to ban the import of animal hunting trophies.
On Friday, the government published its long-awaited response to a public consultation on the issue and promised a ban.
But it stopped short of naming a date when legislation would be introduced.
Trophies made from hunted lions and elephants are brought into the UK each year.
“The longer it goes on, the more animals are being shot and brought back to Britain as trophies,” Campaign to Ban Trophy Hunting founder Eduardo Goncalves told BBC News.
“It’s encouraging that the government is setting out its plans – but it’s deeply frustrating that we still don’t have any timetable”.
Every year, hunters from the UK travel abroad, often to southern Africa, and pay thousands of pounds to legally shoot animals such as lions and elephants.
With the right paperwork, they can then bring trophies, such as stuffed heads or horns, back to the UK.
Announcing details of the new bill, Environment Secretary George Eustace said the legislation would go further than originally promised.
The import ban would include not just endangered and threatened species but also more than 1,000 others, such as zebra and reindeer.
“This would be one of the toughest bans in the world, and goes beyond our manifesto commitment,” Mr Eustace said.
“We will be leading the way in protecting endangered animals and helping to strengthen