Climate efforts won’t succeed without secure community rights, says Nonette Royo

Research published in recent years has shown that Indigenous territories have experienced substantially lower rates of forest loss than non-Indigenous lands. Given that Indigenous territories account for at least 36% of the world's "intact forests" and Indigenous Peoples and local communities (ILPC) live in or manage about half of the planet's lands, these areas play a critical role in addressing the major environmental challenges we face, from biodiversity loss to climate change. Yet in many places, IPLCs lack formal recognition of their customary lands and resources, jeopardizing their basic human rights as well as heightening the risk that these areas could be damaged or destroyed, exacerbating global environmental problems. For these reasons, helping IPLCs secure land rights is increasingly seen as a central component of efforts to address climate change and achieve conservation goals. Map of Indigenous and Community Lands overlaid on primary forests in South America. Nonette Royo, a lawyer from Northern Mindanao in the Philippines who has been working at the intersection of rights and the environment for more than 30 years and has co-founded several organizations, is one of the most prominent advocates for advancing the rights of Indigenous Peoples, local communities, and women. Royo is now the executive director of the Tenure Facility, which was created to provide financial and technical support to IPLCs in their struggle to secure and strengthen their rights, including legal recognition of their land tenure. Royo has served in that capacity since the Tenure Facility became an independent organization in 2017

