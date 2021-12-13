Boosting human and machine expertise with conservation tech: Q&A with Sara Beery

Some people know that they want to be scientists from an early age. Not so with Sara Beery. The computer vision expert got started on her path to science in an unlikely way: as a ballerina. While working for the Atlanta Ballet, Beery saw ads for seminars at Georgia Tech. And although it was the free food that got her in the door, the topics piqued her interest over time. “It was the first time in my life I ever realized that engineering and computer science and technology could be tools for social good,” says Beery, now a Ph.D. candidate at the California Institute of Technology. Today, the former ballerina now looks at how artificial intelligence can be implemented in conservation to streamline data analysis, help scientists be more efficient, and create technology that is actually useable and accessible. Sara Beery is an expert in computer vision and a Ph.D. candidate at the California Institute of Technology. Her work uses AI to help streamline workflow processes in camera trap data. Image courtesy of Sara Beery. “I feel like ballet taught me how to have a very good attitude about failure. And take all those failures as lessons for making improvements down the road,” she says. And she’s done just that: Beery sees problems in conservation tech and fixes them. One issue she’s trying to solve is the problem of too much data, especially when using camera traps. She sees a universal need in the scientific community to filter out empty…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay