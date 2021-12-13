Camera trap study shows conservation efforts ‘are working’ on Costa Rica’s Osa Peninsula

After she collected a set of camera traps from the ridgeline above Corcovado National Park, conservation biologist Eleanor Flatt said that scientists, staff, and tourists all huddled around her computer at the Punta Marenco Lodge to see what images were captured. Camera traps, remote cameras triggered by motion, can be set off by something as mundane as a leaf blowing in the wind. So, as blurry shots of bushes, fronds, and regularly seen animals appeared, she says, many lost interest — until a puma flashed across the screen. “Everyone came running back,” Flatt said. “They couldn’t believe it.” Camera traps installed by the local guides of Punta Marenco Lodge caught a puma (Puma concolor) traveling on a steep ridge in a wildlife refuge on the edge of Corcovado National Park. Image courtesy of Osa Camera Trap Network. “We all know that rainforest animals can be super secretive and often never seen,” Andy Whitworth, director of the NGO Osa Conservation told Mongabay in a 2018 interview about the camera trap project, “especially some of the most charismatic species, like the cats, and weird and wonderful nocturnal beasts, like the hog-nosed skunk.” That’s why scientists launched the largest camera trap study in Central America to date. They wanted to learn how human disturbance affects where animals live and how they’re grouped on the Osa Peninsula (a spit of land on Costa Rica’s Atlantic side about one-and-a-half times as big as Los Angeles, California). The Osa Peninsula is noted as an oasis of…This article was originally published on Mongabay

