Climate change agricultural impacts to heighten inequality: Study

Dramatic changes in crop productivity will be felt globally in the next 10 years — a decade earlier than previously thought — according to new computer simulations recently published in Nature Food. The study projects major reductions in yield for crops such as soy and corn by 2100 if climate change continues unmitigated. Key breadbasket regions in the United States, the Middle East, Central Asia, China, and West Africa will see changes to agriculture emerging much sooner than previously thought, the study warns. The research effort was led by Jonas Jägermeyr at the NASA Goddard Institute for Space Studies in New York, in collaboration with researchers at Germany's Potsdam Institute for Climate Impacts Research (PIK). Scientists combined five new climate models from the World Climate Research Programme's Coupled Model Intercomparison Project (CMIP), with twelve global crop models to create the largest and most accurate set of crop yield simulations to date. They simulated known processes in plant physiology and ecology to estimate corn, wheat, soy and rice yields under two different climate scenarios: a very high-emissions scenario (RCP8.5), and a climate mitigation scenario (RCP2.6). They found that corn (maize) — a staple crop in sub-Saharan Africa, Southeast Asia, and Latin America and the world's most popular grain — could experience yield declines of up to 24% by the end of the century. Wheat might see a boost to productivity of as much as 17% over the same period.

