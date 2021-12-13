Conservation and food production must work in tandem, new study says

Strictly protecting 30% of Earth’s land and sea by 2030 would contribute to food shortages and insecurity, while neglecting conservation in other areas of the planet, according to new research that warns against setting hard targets in isolation, and instead proposes a land-use planning strategy where conservation and food production goals are integrated. Known as “30 by 30,” the target in the Post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework draft released by the United Nations in July calls for policymakers to conserve 30% of Earth by 2030 through “area-based conservation measures” like protected national parks. While the idea has found support from NGOs and governments, stringent enforcement could be “terrible for people and for nature,” researchers behind the study, published November in One Earth, told Mongabay. Agricultural areas in South Africa. Image by Rhett A. Butler. With the planet’s population growing toward 9.1 billion people in 2050, overall food production needs to increase by 70% in the next few decades, according to estimates from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the U.N. (FAO). Modeling an extreme version of the 30 by 30 plan, which involves strictly conserving protected areas while optimizing food production outside, researchers found food production shortfalls, and a fifth of mammals and a third of birds at high risk of extinction by 2030. “When you lock in 30% for conservation, and you only meet your food targets outside, you’re foregoing the opportunity to achieve conservation objectives in 70% of the planet, and meet food production targets in 30% of the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

