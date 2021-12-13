Mongabay Explains: Do carbon offset markets really work?

Thousands of companies around the world have made pledges to reduce carbon emissions in the coming decades in response to the climate crisis, including initiatives to reduce reliance on carbon-heavy industries, reducing deforestation-related emissions, recycling and even linking executive pay to carbon emissions reductions. Some firms — such as Adidas and Volkswagen — have pledged to achieve “carbon neutrality” by 2050, prompting investment in schemes aimed at carbon removal, capture and storage, as well as shifts into less carbon-intensive products. Car manufacturers, for example, have pivoted towards producing electric vehicles. But even arguably cleaner supply chains such as these have negative environmental impacts and significant carbon footprints. So where do companies such as these turn when they are looking for ways to offset their emissions? One solution that has soared in popularity in recent years is carbon offset trading, a burgeoning market that according to one estimate is expected to be worth $50 billion by 2050. Carbon offset markets allow companies to invest in environmental projects, usually designed to reduce future emissions, as a counterweight to their carbon-emitting industrial activities. With carbon offset markets’ increasing popularity has come rising controversy, as come critics see the practice as little more than effective public relations programs allowing corporations to absolve themselves without necessarily contributing to an overall reduction in emissions. To demonstrate that offset schemes are effective, they need to show that any reductions in emissions are additional to what would have occurred without the scheme in place. This is a difficult…This article was originally published on Mongabay

