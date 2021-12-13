Uganda’s ‘Dr. Gladys’ honored by U.N. for work linking conservation and health

Years before the obsession with wild-borne pathogens latching onto humans gripped the world, Gladys Kalema-Zikusoka was already dealing with disease spillovers. Except, she worried about humans infecting gorillas in her native Uganda. “Disease transmission goes in both directions,” says Kalema-Zikusoka, a trained wildlife veterinarian. It demonstrates, albeit narrowly, an idea gaining currency in the COVID-19 era: “One Health,” the worldview that human health and the health of the natural world are inextricably linked. The United Nations on Dec. 7 hailed Kalema-Zikusoka as a “champion of the Earth” for putting the principle into practice in Central Africa, where the human imprint on gorilla habitat is growing. Bwindi Impenetrable Forest National Park, where Kalema-Zikusoka mostly works, is home to one of only two remaining populations of mountain gorillas (Gorilla beringei beringei). All four gorilla subspecies (scientists are still debating if it should be five) are at risk of dying out. The seeds for the NGO Conservation Through Public Health (CTPH), which Kalema-Zikusoka co-founded in 2003, were sown during her early years in Bwindi. In 1996, she helped trace a scabies outbreak among mountain gorillas to people living around the park who themselves had little access to health facilities. CTPH’s efforts over the years have earned Kalema-Zikusoka many accolades — from being awarded the prestigious Ashoka Fellowship in 2006 to becoming a National Geographic Explorer in 2018. She is one of four women recognized as Earth champions this year. Tal Harris, a media consultant for the U.N. Environment Programme (UNEP), which administers the prize,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

