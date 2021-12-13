US tornadoes: Is climate change to blame?

From BBC
Several US states have been hit by a devastating series of tornadoes, with an expected death toll of more than 100.
These are extremely rare outside the spring and summer, in the US, but this December there has been a record number of tornado warnings.
So is climate change causing more frequent and stronger tornadoes?
When warm moist air is trapped by cooler air, it causes thunder clouds to form.
The warm air rises, creating an updraft.
And if there are also strong winds moving in different directions, the air column starts to rotate.
Increasing amounts of warm air are drawn in, speeding up the wind spiral, which then extends out of the bottom of the thunder clouds.
And once this touches the ground, it is a tornado.
There is more warm moist air in the hotter months.
And a cluster of tornadoes of this size and power in December is extremely unusual in the US.
Far more tornadoes have been recorded in the past 20 years than the previous 20 – but some of this is due to improved tracking.
As data-collecting methods have improved, less severe tornadoes have been recorded more consistently.
“To an untrained eye, it may look like we are having more of these events happening – but in reality what is happening is we have much better tools for identifying relatively weaker tornadoes,”