French deforestation database pressures Brazilian soy traders to clean up supply chain

France is taking new steps to ensure that products imported from Brazil aren’t contributing to deforestation in vulnerable forests and savannahs. The French government published a new risk analysis platform earlier this month that shows how much activity by soy traders is causing tree cover loss. The tool is intended to implement more rigorous oversight of the country’s supply chain by helping French companies determine which soy traders they should work with. “Deforestation is happening in Brazil to feed our markets, our European markets,” said Klervi Le Guenic, a campaign manager at Canopée, one of the organizations that helped assemble the data. “As French consumers, we are responsible for what is happening in the soy industry in Brazil.” Brazilian soy is the single largest driver of deforestation connected to French economic activity. Most of the soy comes from the Brazilian cerrado, a massive 438,910 square-kilometer (169,464 square-mile) network of savannah and wooded grasslands that accounts for around 20% of the country’s total land. The area contains over 300 species of mammals, 14,000 species of insects and 935 species of birds. Over 4,000 plant species endemic to Brazil are also found there. Mongabay has reported on the increasing destruction of this ecosystem, including the possibility that the entire biome is in danger of collapse in the next 30 years, according to one study published this year. According to 2020 deforestation data, the area has already shrunk 78% from its original size. The food company Bunge, one of France’s largest soy traders,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

